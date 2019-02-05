Kathryn S. Moore, 99, passed away quietly at her home on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Kathryn was born in Wilmington to James Swisshelm and Carmen Swisshelm. Kathryn was married to Fred G. Moore for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred G. Moore; and sister, Regina C. Swisshelm.

Kathryn is survived by son, Roger B. Moore; and her beloved cat, Julie.

Kathryn was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Wilmington. She was an alumnus of Wilmington College, a member of the George Clinton chapter of the D.A.R. for 50 years, a member of Yani Club, an associate member of the Conversation Club, and an associate member of the College Club of Cincinnati.

Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the Wilmington College Department of Music, Pyle Center, P.O.Box 1265, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Arrangements are by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.