Kathryn "Kathie" Mueller, 67, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Kathie was born October 27, 1952 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late Russell Frazier and Maxine "Mickey" Lambcke Frazier. A 1970 graduate of Wilmington High School, Kathie was a longtime employee of the Clinton County YMCA. She had been involved in numerous community activities. Survivors include spouse, Jon Mueller; son, Matthew (Molly) Mueller of Wilmington, Ohio; daughter, Courtney (Aaron) College of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Gary (Susan) Frazier of Wilmington, Ohio; grandchildren, Haden Mueller, Jensen Mueller, Eliza Mueller, Jonah College, and Jude College; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her parents, two brothers, John Frazier and Ricky Frazier, are preceded in death. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the family has kindly asked that those in attendance wear a facemask. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.