Kathy Ward, 69, of South Salem, died Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at 1:46 a.m. at her home.

She was born Aug. 26, 1949, in Magoffin County, Ky., the daughter of the late Roy and Eva Caudill Francis.

On Sept. 4, 1965, she married Phillip Ward Sr. He preceded her in death June 24, 2014.

She is survived by her sons, Chip (Kendra) Ward of South Salem and Chuck (Tracey) Ward of Greenfield; daughter, Amy (Mike) Drake of New Market; grandchildren, Brandi, Amber, Jeremy, Andy Ward, Rylee Ward, Jeffrey Hester and McKinzie Drake; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Magdalene Taylor, Naomi Mootispaw, Patty Long and Willa Groves; brother, David Francis; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Randy Scott.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Marylene May, Gracie Smith and Delpha Helen Francis; and brother, Thomas Francis.

Kathy retired from the Ferno Washington Company in Wilmington. She attended the Greenfield Church of the Nazarene.

In keeping with Kathy's wishes, cremation will take place.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

Those who wish may sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.