Kelly Allen Tolliver, 63, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in his home.

He was born September 5, 1956 in Wilmington, the youngest son of the late Jack E. Tolliver and Joan Lee Tolliver McNamara. He was a graduate of Eaton High School and then worked as a truck driver until 1984.

In 1984, he moved to Wilmington to work at Tolliver Farms with his brother Kirby and father Jack. Kelly was a high school wrestler, and remained an avid fan of the sport, consistently supporting and donating to the Wilmington wrestling team.

Kelly is survived by his longtime partner, Brenda Roberts; three sons, Kelly (Krista) Tolliver, Corey (Keesha) Tolliver, and Clay Tolliver; two stepdaughters, Shelly (Rob) Gilbert, and Donna Roberts; four siblings, Geneva (Alan) Marsh, Joetta Tolliver, Kirby (Dina) Tolliver, and Jackie (Earl) Schneder; grandchildren, Joan Tolliver, R.J. Tolliver, Julia Tolliver, Savannah Daniels, Dani Daniels, Cassidy Tolliver, Matthew Tolliver, Tyus Tolliver, Makenna Tolliver, and Madison Gilbert; his stepmother, Carolyn Tolliver; and two stepsisters, Kim (Leonard) Rosselott and Karan (Steve) Keiter.

In addition to his father and mother, Kelly is preceded in death by his stepfather, Kenneth McNamara, and granddaughter, Kaylie Grace Tolliver.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, September 27 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will follow at noon on Friday. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's memory may be made to the Wilmington Wrestling Program, c/o Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, OH 45177.

