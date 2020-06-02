Kenneth Breckel, 79, of Lynchburg died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Laurels of Blanchester. He was born September 16, 1940 in Mowrystown, Ohio, the son of Geraldine Bloom Breckel of Wilmington and the late Charles Milton Breckel. Mr. Breckel was a 1958 graduate of Sabina High School and a graduate of Franklin University in Columbus. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lydia Brown Walker Breckel; four sons, Jonathan E. Breckel of Tennessee, Christopher A. (Casey) Breckel of Sabina, Richard Breckel of Columbus, and Dan Walker of Lynchburg; two daughters, Melissa (Jay) Johnston of Cincinnati, and Tracey (John) Scherry of California; eight grandchildren, Mikaela, Tanner, J. R. and Maya Breckel, Jackson and Jillian Walker, Miranda and Jared Johnston; one brother Charles Eugene (Sharon) Breckel of Wilmington; one sister, Pam (Garry) Cramer of Jamestown; three nephews, Brandon (Corlina) Cramer, Tom (Deborah) Breckel, and Shane Breckel; and one niece, Michelle (Chris) Peiffer. He was preceded in death by his father; one granddaughter, Hanna Marie Breckel; and one brother, Carroll Lynn Breckel. Due to the Covid-19 virus, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for the family on Thursday. There will be no public visitation. Burial of cremated remains will be held for family and friends, at a date that will be announced, in the St. Martin Cemetery with Military Honors presented at that time. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



