Kenneth L. Damron, 71, of New Antioch, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Born in Beaver Pond, Adams County, Ohio, on November 17, 1948, Ken was raised by his aunt and uncle, Emma and Howard Wilt, alongside his cousins, Denny, Randy, Carl, Gail and Jonda Wilt.

Ken is survived by his adoring wife, Connie (Bledsoe) Damron. The two were united in marriage on February 24, 1978 and, at his death, had been together for 42 years.

Ken was a 1967 East Clinton graduate. He worked in construction, mainly for the J.R. Jurgensen Company, before retiring.

Ken was very active with the Clinton County Country Square Dancers and was a member of the Blanchester Seniors.

Formerly, alongside his wife, Ken attended the New Antioch Church of Christ, where the two worked with the youth for many years. He was currently a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ.

Ken is survived by a son, Jacob Damron. Also left to cherish his memory are his beloved grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Robinson of Hebron, Ky., Jacob Damron of Florence, Ky., and Kyle Damron of Walton, Ky.; along with their mother, Dawn (George) Dunckley of Walton, Ky.

Friends may call at Wilmington Church of Christ on Sunday, February 16 from 2-4 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m., officiated by Dale McCamish. Light refreshments will be served.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.