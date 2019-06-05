Kenneth Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Jackson.
Service Information
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH
45107
(937)-783-2458
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Jackson was born November 18, 1944 to Donald and Gladys Mae (nee Daye) Jackson and passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the age of 74.

Kenny was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from Cincinnati Milacron. He served as a member of the Blanchester Marion Twp. Fire Department.

He enjoyed hot rods, hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen (nee Haggard) Jackson; children, Kevin Eugene (Kristin) Jackson, Keith Edward (Bobbie Jo) Jackson, Duane Adam Jackson and Angela Rose (Earl) Weatherford; grandchildren, Andrew, Brittany, Kimberly, Ryan, Haley and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Braxton Wolf; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday June 7 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment with military honors will be at at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in News Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.