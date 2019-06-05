Kenneth "Kenny" Eugene Jackson was born November 18, 1944 to Donald and Gladys Mae (nee Daye) Jackson and passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the age of 74.

Kenny was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from Cincinnati Milacron. He served as a member of the Blanchester Marion Twp. Fire Department.

He enjoyed hot rods, hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen (nee Haggard) Jackson; children, Kevin Eugene (Kristin) Jackson, Keith Edward (Bobbie Jo) Jackson, Duane Adam Jackson and Angela Rose (Earl) Weatherford; grandchildren, Andrew, Brittany, Kimberly, Ryan, Haley and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Braxton Wolf; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday June 7 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment with military honors will be at at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio.

