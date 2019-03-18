Kenneth John McNamara, 78, of New Vienna, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

His wife, Joan Lee McNamara, preceded him in death.

Mr. McNamara was born April 15, 1940 in Manistique, Michigan, son of the late William and Bella Mitchell McNamara.

Ken had worked for the Merchant Marines and the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Co., but most of his career was spent working for GTE communications throughout the United States. The last 13 years of his career was spent abroad working for Aramco Oil Co. Communications in Saudi Arabia.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church. He enjoyed computer technology and working in his yard.

Mr. McNamara is survived by three daughters, Joetta Tolliver, Jackie Schneder (Earl), and Geneva Marsh (Alan); two sons, Kirby Tolliver (Dina) and Kelly Tolliver (Brenda); a sister, Jackie Lee (Skip); 14 grandchildren, Shane Earley (Tammy), Shae Earley (Stacey), Shannon Holbert (Heath), Kelly Kenneth Tolliver (Krista), Cory Tolliver (Keesha), Clay Tolliver, Andrea Tolliver, Whitney Retter (Jim), Christie Conner, Steve Marsh (Leslie), Brett Marsh (Linda), Bruce Marsh (Glenda), Shelly Gilbert (Rob), and Donna Roberts; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, two brothers, Lawrence McNamara and Claude McNamara, are preceded in death.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

The family would especially like to thank close family friend and longtime caregiver, Desirae Maxwell, for the care and support she provided Ken over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.