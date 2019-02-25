Kenneth A. Reeder, 65, of Wilmington, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home in Wilmington.

He was born May 10, 1953 in Jamestown, son of the late Kenneth Reeder and Blanche Irene Evans Reeder.

Kenneth worked as a carpenter and loved fishing and woodworking.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy Ann Reeder, whom he married February 25, 1984; four sons, Kenneth (Bernie) Reeder, Thomas Reeder, Scottie Reeder and Eric Reeder; a daughter, Amber (Thomas) Gallion; nine grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Edward, Jacob and Everett Reeder; and three sisters, Edith Britton, Linda Reeder, and an infant sister.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. with Lonnie Bryant officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Wednesday 4-7 p.m.

Contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to the

