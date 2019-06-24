Kimberly Jo Howard, 57, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born Dec. 19, 1961 in Washington C.H., the daughter of Gary R. and Twila J. (Bailey) Smith.

She was retired from Highco after 24 years of service, a volunteer at Kamp Dovetail, where she was known to everyone as "Momma" Kim, a member of Amvets Post 61 of Hillsboro, and a 1981 graduate of Fairfield High School.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her children, Dawn M. Talbott of Hillsboro, Jan Talbott of Midland, Tyler (Kortney) Talbott of Hillsboro and Michael L. Carson of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren; siblings, Melinda (Ike) Kimberly of Mowrystown, Heather Smith of Hillsboro, Zach Smith of Midland and Coty (Anna) Smith of Hillsboro; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Darlene Ford of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by one son, Damian Howard; granddaughter, Talia Carson; first husband, Nelson Snapp; second husband, Raymond Howard; and grandparents, Joseph and Betty Bailey.

A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Highco, 8919 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

