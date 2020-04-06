Kristine Ann Wood, 68, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Nigel Ian Wood originally of Leicester, England.

Mrs. Wood was born January 13, 1952 in Cincinnati, daughter of Robert Paul Schmid and Peggie Ann Herod (Schmid). After graduating from Anderson High School, Cincinnati, she pursued her love of education at Cumberland College, Williamsburg, Ky.

She moved with Ian to England after their marriage in 1974 and together they made their home in Sheffield. After raising their four children, Kris returned to complete her degree at Sheffield Hallam University in 2003.

Kris taught in Sheffield for five years before she and Ian moved their family home to Wilmington in 2008.

Kris continued her love of educating students at Denver Place and then Holmes Elementary schools as a first-grade teacher. Kris' hallmark was the color purple and her trademark were giraffes: As her students all know – stick your neck out!

Kris' love for teaching, for her students, and their families was obvious and endless.

Kris loved feeding birds, watching the deer, spending time with her family, watching the sunrise over their farm, a cup of Yorkshire tea by the fire (after midnight), and making meaningful connections with everyone she met. To Kris there were no strangers; just people she hadn't yet met.

Kris' Christian faith was strong, deep and living and the basis for everything she did.

Mum loved her family more than anything else. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, David, and his wife, Lindsey and their sons Ewan and Benjamin of Sheffield, England; her son, Jonathan and Rebecca and their sons Forrest and Orion of Ithaca, N.Y.; her son, Daniel and Megan of Columbus, Ohio; and her daughter, Abigail of Sheffield, England. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Peggie Herod of Cincinnati; her brother, Kevin and wife Kim and sons of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her mother-in-law, Jennifer; her brothers-in-law Robert, Michael and Peter of the UK; and her two loyal dogs, Bonnie and Beauty.

Kris is preceded in death by her father, Robert Schmid; and her father-in-law, Harold Wood.

Due to current COVID-19 regulations, normal funeral arrangements cannot be followed. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday. A public celebration of her life will be arranged at a future date.

If desired, flowers may be sent to the family home, or you may celebrate Kris through a donation made to World Vision at www.worldvision.org.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.