Lane Michael Heeg, 20, of Blanchester, died on September 16, 2019.

He was born on June 9, 1999 in Wilmington. He attended Blanchester High School and graduated in 2018, where he was a member of FFA and the basketball team.

Lane had a passion for sports, cars and fishing. Some of his special moments were spending time on the farm with his grandpa. You could always find Lane spending time with his family and friends.

He was beloved by many, especially by his brothers Dakota and Ian. He will be deeply missed by all.

Lane is survived by his parents, Leah (nee Jackson) Grant and Michael Heeg; step-father Scot Grant; step-mother, Jennifer Heeg; brothers, Dakota James Heeg and Ian Preston Heeg; his sister, Savannah Miller; grandparents, Nelson and Vickie Jackson and Ann Heeg; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ron Heeg.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at the First Baptist Church of Blanchester, 304 W. Center St., Blanchester, where services will follow at 1 p.m. with Ken Gosney officiating.

Interment will be at Westboro I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Jefferson Twp.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Blanchester FFA, 953 Cherry St. Blanchester, OH 45107.

