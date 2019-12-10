Larry Gara, 97, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cape May nursing home.

He was born on May 16, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Helen Gara and Stanley Stutzman. He was raised by his mother and maternal grandparents in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He began his college education at Kutztown State Teachers' College before earning his bachelor's degree at William Penn College in Iowa. His graduate studies focused on U.S. history; he received a master's degree from Penn State and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.

He taught at several colleges, including Bluffton (Ohio), Mexico City, Eureka (Illinois), and Grove City (Pennsylvania), before moving to Wilmington College (WC) in 1962. His career at WC spanned several decades, and he continued teaching part-time following his retirement in 1992. He remained an active member of the WC community until only recently, as his health began to decline.

From a very early age, he developed a deep love of art, birdwatching, and jazz, all of which became lifelong passions.

While still in high school, he was strongly influenced by the principles of pacifism while becoming active in the Quaker Church. His convictions were strengthened over the years, and he never wavered from his principles, which emphasized nonviolence as a prerequisite for resolving all human conflicts. He spent his entire adult life devoted to making the world a more just and peaceful place for all.

He will continue to live on through all of those who were influenced by his guidance and wisdom.

