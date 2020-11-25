1/1
Larry J. Acuff
Larry J. Acuff, 70, of Blanchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

His wife, Bobby Hensley Acuff, survives. They were married November 6, 1998.

Mr. Acuff was born December 14, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Cleveland and Cecilia Hummel Acuff. He was a 1969 graduate of Blanchester High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Acuff retired in 2004 after working 21 years at CCPI in Blanchester. He attended Blanchester Fellowship Tabernacle.

Larry enjoyed playing softball and hunting. He also liked watching sports and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Jerry (Tina Holland) Brown of Camden, Ohio, Kevin (Angie) Brown of Blanchester, Ohio, Jotham Acuff of Blanchester, Ohio, and Chantz Acuff of Milford, Ohio; two daughters, Lori (Justin) Wayman of Blanchester, Ohio and Jonna (Jeramiah) White of Blanchester, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, a son, Josh Acuff, a grandson, Dylan Burke, and three brothers, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Face coverings will be required, and guests are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines. A funeral service, with Sam Flores officiating, will be held at noon Monday. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Leukemia & & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 772373 Detroit, MI 48277-2373.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
