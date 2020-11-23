Larry T. Mitchell, 71, of Chillicothe, passed away November 20, 2020.

He was born June 28, 1949 in New Vienna, Ohio, the son of the late George T. and Ruby (Wills) Mitchell.

Larry was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed collecting trains.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Lane) Mitchell; daughters, Michelle Mitchell (Jerad) Clayton and Heather (Matthew) Sells, Sr.; step children, David (Jolene) Taylor, Daniele and Damien Boysel; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Mitchell.

Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in Larry's name. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.