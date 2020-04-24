Laura Marie Mack of Blanchester passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 85.

Born on February 17, 1935 in Lebanon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Vernon and Edith Sheley.

She is survived by her brothers, Paul Sheley and Carl Sheley; Charlene Hull, Darlene Tadlock, Judy Cross, Floyd Hickey, Lloyd Hickey, and Eldon Hickey, Jr., who were like her children; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, friends, and loved ones.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph P. Mack; sisters, Carol Bradburn, Jeanette Farquer, and Lavern Marlatt; brothers, Pyrl Sheley and John Sheley; and dear friend, Bill Moore.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. Thank you for your understanding.