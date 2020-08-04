Lavaughn Hodson

Lavaughn E. Hodson, 90, of Wilmington and formerly of Martinsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Her husband, Paul C. Hodson, preceded her in death on March 16, 2013. They were married on Aug. 7, 1947.

Mrs. Hodson was born on March 16, 1930 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Roy James Camp Sr. and Martha Tolle Valente. She attended school in Wilmington and Martinsville.

She began working as a clerk at the Martinsville Post Office. After the death of Postmaster Ruth Stanforth, Lavaughn was appointed Postmaster. She retired after serving 29 years and four months at the Martinsville Post Office.

She attended the Martinsville United Methodist Church, and was a 57-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She joined the Martinsville OES Chapter 173 in 1963 and the New Vienna OES Chapter 327 in 1997.

She had been a volunteer at the Martinsville Elementary School, a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and a 4-H advisor for the Martinsville Hobby Timers.

Lavaughn was an avid reader, a wonderful seamstress, and an excellent cook. She was known for her homemade noodles, German chocolate cake, butterscotch pie, and a bologna sandwich which was out of this world! Her holiday dinners were the highlight of the year.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn M. (Charles Gregory) Quallen of Wilmington; two sisters, Janet Walsh of Franklin, Indiana and Erma Myers of Piketon, Kentucky; three grandsons, Paul Douglas (Theresa) Quallen of Cincinnati, Patrick Darian (Nicole) Quallen of Wilmington, and Philip David (Michaella) Quallen of Xenia; her great-grandchildren, Parker Quallen, Jake McGuire, Corey Quallen, Cameron Quallen, C.R. Quallen, and Haley Quallen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Roy James Camp Jr. and Verna Mae Walker Camp, and a brother-in-law, James Walsh, are preceded in death.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. However, friends may watch the service online on the Smith Funeral Homes website, www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. The burial will be in the Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lavaughn's memory may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040; or to the Martinsville United Methodist Church, c/o Pat Pennewitt, P.O. Box 61, Martinsville, OH 45146; or to the Continental Manor Activities Fund, 820 East Center St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

The Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com .