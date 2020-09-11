Lawrence Edwin "Ed" Warnock, 74, of Sabina, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born June 4, 1946 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of Ralph Wayne and Mary Louise (Ward) Warnock.

Ed was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School in Locust Grove and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He enjoyed gardening and being a grandparent. He was retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post 14 in 2000 where he served as the Chief Technician.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bell (Thompson) Warnock, whom he married on January 21, 1972; two sons, Tom (Jenifer) Warnock of Clarksville, and David (Misty) Warnock of Springfield; four grandchildren, Delaney, Jace, Sylar, and Hailee; one sister, Helen Ferrin (Roger Siler) of Peebles; one niece, April; several cousins; and father in-law, David Thompson of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Elisha Warnock; one brother, Larry Warnock; and both parents.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the New Fain Cemetery near Latham.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with a Veterans Appreciation Service at 8 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.