Lawrence O. Platt passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Gai "Lan" Platt, and daughters Lorrie Platt and Lana Platt.

Larry was born on November 18, 1941 in Mason, Ohio to Mary Lena and Omer Platt. He was the youngest and only boy of their five children (sisters Mary Lee Cornthwaite, Betty Baysore, Marjorie Saidleman, and Jennie Platt). He was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Larry graduated from Mason High School in 1959 and served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. He was a highly skilled electrician, and the avionics training he received in the military launched a career devoted to flight that spanned over 50 years. Larry's career took him around the United States (Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas) and the world (Bangkok, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam & Iran).

He retired after 27 years of dedicated service to Airborne Express in Wilmington, Ohio.

He loved spending time in his garage working on his collection of cars, listening to Reds games, enjoying an afternoon with Lan at old River Downs racetrack, and keeping track of his financial investments. Larry shared his love of music, ranging from Bluegrass to Pavarotti to Rod Stewart and everything else in-between, to his daughters.

He will be missed by all who knew his dry sense of humor and his astonishing knowledge and memory of historical facts, world geography, and remembering the birthdays of his many family members and friends.

The Platt family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of his Life at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Visitation is 4-6 p.m., with services starting at 6 p.m. www.shortenandryan.com/obituary/Lawrence-O-Platt10

Dad loved animals; if you wish to make a contribution in his memory, we are supporting Advocates for Animals located in Xenia, Ohio. Advocates 4 Animals is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to reducing feline homelessness and neglect through a multitude of lifesaving programs. All donations go directly to the benefit of local animals in need. www.advocates4animals.com/monetary-donations