Lawson Adkins, 97, of Wilmington (formerly of Wheelersburg, Ohio) passed away September 17, 2019 at Ohio Living Cape May following complications from a hip fracture just three short weeks ago.

He was born March 21, 1922 at home in Billey's Branch, Genoa, West Virginia, son of the late Walter Adkins and Dora Fortner Adkins.

On November 10, 1942 he married his high school sweetheart, Laura Ilene Queen, from Wayne, West Virginia. Laura preceded him in death in 2001 after 58 years of marriage.

Lawson served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver during World War II, hauling supplies to the troops at the front lines. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge. and in April 2019 he received the French Legion of Honor medal for his participation in the liberation of France.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he found employment with Norfolk and Western Railroad as a telegrapher, retiring after 37 years of service.

Lawson was a member of the Masons for 68 years and a past master of Blue Lodge 52 in Wilmington. He was also a member of the Shrine and Scottish Rite. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, the Disabled American Veterans, Kiwanis, and Faith Baptist Church.

Mr. Adkins is survived by two sons, Edward (Andrea) Adkins of Delaware, Ohio and Dale (Lynne) Adkins of Wilmington; two sisters, Lona Turner of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Lilly Glascoe of Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren, Heather (Christopher) Adkins-Lamb, Rachael (Fiance, Chris Cox) Adkins, David (Racheal) Adkins, Jason Adkins, and John (Michelle) Adkins; 10 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Christine Butler.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 22 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service with Pastor Jim Riggle officiating will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday. A Masonic service will be held prior to the funeral service.

Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lawson's memory may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1791 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.