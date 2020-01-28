Layne E. Hall, 23, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Wilmington.

He was born July 17, 1996 in Wilmington, the son of Kelly Pierce and Tom Hall.

Layne was graduate of Laurel Oaks in the Diesel Mechanic program; he loved tinkering with trucks and cars; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State football; and he loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and his wife Michelle Hall of Wilmington, Kelly and her husband Jason Snell of Martinsville, and Shane and his wife Tammy Earley of Wilmington; siblings, Zachary Earley of Martinsville, Tyler (Chloe) Earley of Wilmington, Savannah Scarberry of Martinsville, Emily Snell of Martinsville, Kevin (Tessa) Brown of Martinsville, Cheyenne Brown of Wilmington, and Saydi Hall of Wilmington; grandparents, Louise Francis of Wilmington, Kenneth and Judy Taylor of Wilmington, Rick and Sheila Pierce of Cincinnati, and Earl and Jacki Schneder of Wilmington; aunts Melissa (Jeff) Boldman of Martinsville, and Shannon (Heath) Holbert of Wilmington; uncles, Brad (Tricia) Pierce of Wilmington, Christopher (Jessie) Flint of Wilmington, Matt (Summer) Hall of Miamisburg, Pete (Caren) Hall of Springfield, and Shae (Stacey) Schneder of Wilmington; best friends Will Vanscoy and Luke Rose; several cousins; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, February 1 at the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church, 160 N. South St., Wilmington. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Port William.

Visitation will be held from 10a.m. until the time of service at noon at the church.

The Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Donations may be made to the family in memory of Layne, c/o Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington, OH 45177. For more information or to sign the online register, please visit arehart-brown.com or visit their Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.