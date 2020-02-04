Lee Holbert Day, 70, of Blanchester, passed away on January 19, 2020.

Born on March 6, 1949 in Cincinnati, he was the son of the late Lee Day and Ruth Stevens.

After proudly serving his country for 30 years, Lee retired from the U.S. Navy.

He loved his mother very much, adored his dogs and was a lover of animals. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was the beloved father of Wade (Nicole) Holybee; and proud grandfather of Ava, Cameron, and Gavin.

A burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, Kentucky at the convenience of the family. Military honors will be held by the Blanchester American Legion.

