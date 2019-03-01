Obituary
Lela Moore

Lela M. (nee Robinson) Moore, 90, of Blanchester, went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019.

Born on December 21, 1928 in Paris, Kentucky, she was the daughter of John and Mary (nee Nickle) Robinson.

She is survived by her children, Alice (Charles) Lykins, Thomas Moore, Peggy (Carl) Paul, Gary (Cathy) Moore, Diana (Marvin) Earley, and Evelyn (John) Hurst; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, John Robinson, Jr.

Along with her parents, Lela was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Moore; siblings, Willie Robinson, Josephine Day, Roger Robinson, Stanley Robinson, Emma Robinson, Goldie Strome and Bonnie Brown.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be held at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
