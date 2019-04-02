Lenore L. Reeder, 83, of Blanchester died on March 22, 2019, in Wilmington fighting the battle of cancer for six years.

Visitation will be held at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington on Saturday, April 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. The memorial service will be conducted from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

She was employed by Kellogg's for more than 60 years. Lenore is survived by her sister Helen Reeder; and by her numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Ashley and Evelyn Gauden, and to Nicole Bunton and Braydon.

She will forever be missed by all of her friends and family.