Lenore L. Reeder, 83, of Blanchester died on March 22, 2019, in Wilmington fighting the battle of cancer for six years.

Visitation will be held at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington on Saturday, April 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. The memorial service will be conducted from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

She was employed by Kellogg's for more than 60 years. Lenore is survived by her sister Helen Reeder; and by her numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Ashley and Evelyn Gauden, and to Nicole Bunton and Braydon.

She will forever be missed by all of her friends and family.
Published in News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
