Leona May (Wilson) Rose, 96, of Wilmington, loving wife of Bertrand A. Rose (deceased), died at Ohio's on Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was the eldest daughter of Samuel B. and Goldie (Smith) Wilson, who also preceded her in death.

Leona was born on her grandparents' farm in Fayette County on May 16, 1923. She was taught at an early age that nothing was as a precious as a brother or sister. In great sadness, she leaves to mourn four siblings: Mary Jane Riehle of Blanchester, Samuel B. Wilson, Jr. (Barbara) of Sabina, Ruth Ann Wright (John) of Springfield, and George Wilson (Suzie) of Sabina.

Four brothers preceded her in death: Harry Russell, Charles Elmo, Jackie D., and her beloved Adam Wilson.

She is also survived by a sister in-law, Ruthanna (Rose) Tatom of Tipp City, and a brother in-law, Donald Rose of Wilmington, with whom she shared over eight decades of her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Madeline (Pete) Feddersen of Grand Junction, Col. and Patricia (Everett Earl) Brewer of Huber Heights and their families: Scott Feddersen (Molly) and Andrea Briner of Grand Junction; Brett Feddersen (April Pratt) of Denver; Joshua Brewer (Vanessa Kemp) of Memphis, Tenn.; and Seth Brewer (fiancé Jenn Vest) of Bellbrook. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Kayla Rose, Hannah and Nathan Briner, Simon and Nick Feddersen, Marcus and Adric Feddersen, all of Colorado. Leona is also survived by a loving family of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, including longtime friend, June Hunt, of West Carrollton.

Leona spent her early years on farms in Fayette and northern Clinton Counties, before moving to Wilmington during the Great Depression. She and her husband were childhood sweethearts, meeting when they were nine years old and surviving the trials of both the Great Depression and World War II. They were married December 18, 1945.

During the war, she was the manager of a Kroger grocery store in Ashville, Ohio. She later worked at the Wilmington Public Schools, where she was head cashier and cook until her retirement in 1983.

During their married life, she and Bud enjoyed traveling across the country, camping, gardening on the "farm" near Clarksville, and welcoming family and friends into her home.

Her door was always open and her home was full of laughter. In recent years, she shared her talents with others by making countless crocheted baby afghans, prayer shawls, and dishcloths.

Leona was generous of heart, feisty in spirit, and quick with a hug. Over the many years of her life, she mothered and grand-mothered many and her love and affection will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m., when a time of remembrance will begin, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina; funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. at St. ColumbkilleCatholic Church, Wilmington. Burial will follow at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery in Fayette County. Following the service, the family will host a light luncheon at Center Church, on Allen Road, Sabina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice or to the Clarksville Fire Rescue: www.facebook.com/ClarksvilleFireRescue/

