Leslie Keller-Biehl, of Loveland, Ohio, was born October 1, 1962. At age 57, she passed away April 9, 2020, surrounded by family at her home after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. Leslie is survived by her parents, Bonnie Keller of Wilmington and Tom Keller of Centerville; sisters, Lisa Keller of Wilmington and Gwen Keller of Guatemala; sons, Lucas Keller-Biehl, MD and wife Kirsten Keller-Biehl, DVM of Richmond, Va., Alex Keller-Biehl and Jordan Ilhindi of Cleveland, and Jay Keller-Biehl of Dayton; ex-husband, Richard Biehl of Dayton; and grandson, Forrest Robert Keller-Biehl of Richmond, Va. Leslie is also survived by her step-father, Robert Powell; and step-siblings, Owen Powell, Giles Powell, Hugh Powell, and Sophie Powell Rindlisbaker; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Leslie graduated from Wilmington High School in 1980, among the first female athletes to represent Wilmington High School in sports after the passage of Title 9 of the Civil Rights Act, lettering in track, volleyball, and basketball. She graduated from Miami University in 1985 with a degree in Business and a minor in Sports Medicine. Community oriented, she began her career working for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission as an Events Manager, overseeing such venues as Riverfest and Kidsfest. Les loved baseball and the Reds; she helped create and put in motion the Cincinnati Reds' "Reds Rookie Success League", co-creating the curriculum used today. She was an avid bicycler; when she and her family lived in Loveland, she produced the Tour de Loveland Bike Race and coordinated Loveland Concerts in the Park. Leslie was a devoted wife and mother, the quintessential "baseball and soccer mom" to her kids, and the neighborhood. Besides her fierce love for her family, she took great pleasure in biking the Loveland bike trail, being with her grandson, keeping golden retrievers, visiting Frank Lloyd Wright houses, anything Abraham Lincoln, Glen Campbell music, and being with and laughing with friends and family. In Wilmington, Leslie will be remembered for the many years she devoted to the Murphy Theatre, through the many stages of its restoration to its current splendor; an enduring legacy of dedication to her hometown's landmark. In her last years, Leslie worked as Development Manager for Lex-Arts, a non-profit organization supporting the arts in Lexington, Ky. where she was greatly admired for her fundraising and public relations skills as well as for her kindness and generosity. Leslie leaves behind many friends, family and associates from Wilmington, Dayton, Cincinnati, Loveland, Lexington and beyond. She is terribly missed, and we all wish we had more time with her. Leslie was cremated, as she requested, and no funeral will be held due to the COVID virus restrictions. Leslie's memorial service at the Murphy Theatre is postponed for a later date, to be announced. Donations in Leslie's name can be made to charities for the the arts — www.themurphytheatre.org or www.lexarts.org — and cancer — www.clearityfoundation.org or www.cancerfreekids.org .
Published in News Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.