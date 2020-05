Or Copy this URL to Share



Lillian L. Bauman, 92 of Sabina, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. There will be a private visitation for the family, and a public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina is in charge of arrangements. littletonfuneralhome.com

