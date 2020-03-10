Lillian Jane Fawley passed away peacefully at Ohio Living Quaker Heights, Waynesville, on Sunday, March 8.

Lillian was born on a farm just north of Sabina on Feb. 9, 1936, the daughter of James and Maude McKenzie.

She married Jimmie Fawley on June 25, 1955. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary at Cincinnati Milacron, Wilmington, Brown & Brockmeyer, Dayton, and retired from Bush Leasing, Wilmington.

After retiring, she was a volunteer at Clinton Memorial Hospital for several years. She enjoyed knitting, walking, dining out and spending time with family and friends.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maude McKenzie; brother, James McKenzie; and husband, Jimmie Fawley.

She is survived by her son, Randie (Valorie) Fawley of Wilmington; daughter, Jonie (Linda Andrews) Fawley of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Mackenzie (Nick) Engel of Fairborn; and great-granddaughter, Adaline Engel.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Ohio Living Quaker Heights and . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to or the .

A celebration of life will begin at noon on Friday, March 13, at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., of which she was a member.