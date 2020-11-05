1/
Lillie Current
Lillie I. Current, 82, of Greenfield, Ohio, took her journey Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Born in Ross County, Ohio to the late William D. and Liddie O. Pettit, she was a Licensed Nurse's Aide for many years and later worked for Mac Tools before she retired.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, son Tony Hatton, daughters Tina Taylor and Robin Roberts, and by her seven brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jacki and Kevin Eakins, grandchildren Elijah (Becky) Roberts, Chad (Amy) Roberts, Jessica (Brandon Nebbergall) Hatton, Jack Hatton and Steven Jacob (fiancé Leigha Brown) Taylor, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Philip Howard (Linda) Pettit, sisters-in-law Alice Pettit and Nancy Pettit, her many loving nieces and nephews, and her many wonderful friends.

Family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740) 869-2777 where her funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 2 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering at the funeral home.

Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to send your condolences to the family or to share a favorite memory of Lillie.



Published in News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
