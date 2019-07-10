Linda Jeanne Sheppard, 71, of Blacklick, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Wayne (Stephanie) Sheppard, Johnna (Keith) Phillips, Chad (Liz) Sheppard, and Morgan (Jamie) Sheppard; loving grandmother of Zackery, Taylor, Daniel, Katie, Dale, Dereck, Megan, Devon, Dillion, Jaylee, Stephen, Annya, Alexia, Mariska, Julie, Haylie, and Kaitlyn; proud great-grandmother of Kage, Emery, and Elias; dear niece of Margaret Gould; and cousin of Johnny (Marie) Durishin and Charlie Durishin.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Sheppard; parents, Charles Banks and Dorothy (William) Hartmeyer; and grandmother, Hazel Applegate.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 13 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Up & Beyond Art, 8919 US 50, Hillsboro, OH 45133.