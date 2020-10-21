Lois Phillips

Lois K. Phillips was born April 19, 1952 and died on October 19, 2020.

Lois was born to Horace and Elizabeth Phillips in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was a resident of Blanchester, Ohio and was 68 years old when she passed.

Lois was involved with women's professional softball and football. She was a paramedic and did factory work.

She loved to fish, be outside, and learn about Jehovah. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, her faith kept her strong.

She is survived by her two brothers, many nieces and nephews, and her spiritual family.

Donations can be made at your local Kingdom Hall or jw.org .

She will be missed. 'Til we meet again.