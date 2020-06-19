Loman "Gene" Adams, 73, of Leesburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born on September 24, 1946, he was the son of the late Ray C. and Lillie Mae Adams.

Gene is survived by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 55 years, Goldie Quigley Adams. The two were married on March 26, 1965.

He enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior Jesus and served as a lay speaker for many years in the United Methodist Church. Gene hosted a Gospel Group for youth at his home.

He retired from American Showa and had been employed at Conchemco, Collins Packing, Randall Co., Irwin and CandleLite.

In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by their two daughters, Cindy (David) Horton and Sandy (John) Bruggeman. Also left to cherish his memory are granddaughters, Debbie (Doug) Klein, Becky (James) Willison, and Nicki Bruggeman; great grandchildren, Chandler, Hailey and Cameron Klein, and Zoey and Leon Willison; brothers: Robert (Jane) Adams, Maurice Adams, and Victor (Susan) Adams; sisters in-law, Rose Adams, Donna Adams, Naomi Adams, Wilma Corwin, and Lee (Dave) Stratton; brother in-law, Dickie (Deloris) Quigley; along with several nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dean Willison; sister, Bernice; brothers, Richard, Raven, Neil, and Faye; in-laws, Alvin and Iva Quigley; sister in-law, Ginny Adams; and nephews, Rick Farra, Steve Hopkins, Allen Stratton and Lloyd Adams.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Monday, June 22 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.