Lora J. Flint
1930 - 2020
Lora J. Flint, 90, of Vandalia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.

Her husband, William A. Flint, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Flint was born May 16, 1930 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late James Monroe and Gertrude Campbell Monroe Doss.

Mrs. Flint worked as a nurse's aide at Franklin Nursing Center in Vandalia. She also provided home health care. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and was a life member of the VFW Post 6560.

She is survived by her children, Sandy Freels, Debbie Baker, Jaime (Keith Martin) Flint, and Kim Flint; grandchildren, Donnie Freels, Joey (fiancée Danae Houchin) Freels, Laura Roberts, Tabatha Combs, Susan Bruce, Kenny Koon, Chris (Michelle) Koon, Tim Baker, Tricia Carrico, and Michael Carrico; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, two sons, William Flint Jr. and Rick Flint, a brother, Bobby Dale Monroe, a sister, Gwen Carrico, and a grandson, David Combs Jr., are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at noon Saturday. Burial will be in Springfield Friends Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OhiH 45420.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
JUL
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
