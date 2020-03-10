Lora Mae Mausling, 55, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She was born June 25, 1964 in Washington Court House to Delano Knisley and Dora Mae Thompson.

She had worked in the billing department with R+L Carriers.

Lora is survived by her husband, Russ Mausling; children, Dawn Brown of Wilmington, Spencer (Amy) Mausling of Wilmington, and Alan Mausling of Orwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Landon Jones, Kolton Brown, Carson Beatty, John Mausling, Elizabeth Mausling, and Zoey Mausling; mother, Dora and her husband, John Bills, of Tennessee; father, Delano and his wife Pauline Knisley of Washington C.H.; siblings, Peggy (Tim) Ruhl of Tennessee, Mark (Tracy) Knisley of Kentucky, Matt (Shelly) Knisley of Washington C.H., and David Bills of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Wilmington Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.