Louverta Kay Scott
Louverta Kay Scott, 63, left Hospice of Dayton to go home to Jesus on May 27, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio on December 22, 1956. For the past 11 years, Kay worked as an STNA at the Shiloh Springs Care Center in Trotwood, Ohio, where her sweet and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all. At home, Kay was a talented cook who loved to have her family over for meals and fellowship. She was happiest when she was able to shower the people around her with food, gifts, hugs and kisses. Kay is survived by her son, Kevin Davis, and daughter, Cassandra Scott, both of Dayton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five brothers, Don Davis of Columbus, Arnold (Barbara) Davis, Carlton (Linda) Davis and Nathaniel Davis, all of Dayton; and Mark Davis, Sr. of Wilmington; two sisters, Learfrances Simon and Pamela Anderson, both of Dayton; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel D. and Edith (Nance) Davis; a sister, Betty Lovett; and a brother, Daniel E. Davis. A graveside service for the family will be held at 3 p.m. June 1.

Published in News Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
