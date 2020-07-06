Dr. Loyd M. Morris, 89, of Hamilton, Ohio, and a former resident of Versailles, Ohio, for 60 years, passed away at 12:26 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Berkeley Square in Hamilton.

Loyd was born December 13, 1930, in Lees Creek, Clinton County, Ohio, to the late Loyd & Bethel (Adams) Morris.

In addition to his parents, Loyd was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Probasco Morris, on September 28, 2016, whom he married August 19, 1949; and a brother, Warren Morris.

Loyd is survived by his children, Michael & Shelly Morris of Hamilton, Deborah (Morris) Newkirk of Mason and Jennifer (Morris) & Kim Vieira of Hamilton; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Newkirk) & Mike Jahoda, Bradley Newkirk, Eric Loyd & Laura Morris, Tyler Vieira and Katie Vieira; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren.

Loyd graduated from The Ohio State University College of Optometry in 1954. Loyd served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 as an Optometrist.

Dr. Morris established his own practice in Versailles in 1957 and served the community until 1995.

Loyd was a member of the Versailles Christian Church; Versailles Lions Club; charter member of the Stillwater Valley Golf Course and served on the Boy Scouts Board of Review.

Loyd was an avid golfer and proud of the fact that he had 9 hole in ones.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Versailles Christian Church, 105 West Ward St., Versailles, with Pastor Nick Dimmick and Pastor Kim Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Food Pantry, 166 East Ward St., Versailles, OH 45380.

