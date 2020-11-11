Lydia Ann Shaw, 59, of Wilmington, passed peacefully with her family by her side in the early morning of Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Born in Sacaton, Arizona on August 3, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Guillermo Gonzales and Helen Mendoza Garza, who survived in Arizona.

Lydia was retired from the Cintas Corporation. She was a devoted mother to her children and enjoyed being surrounded by her family and close friends.

She is survived by her children, Angelica (Jason) Bowling of Columbus, Salvador (Trishia) Gonzales and Michelle (Dave) Gilbert, and David (Jessica Holden) Shaw, all of Wilmington. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Alexis, Alex, Mason, Mercedes, Salvador, Jevin, Braxton, Brody, Jarred, and Xavier; and one great-grandchild, due in April. Lydia is also survived by four brothers, who all live in Arizona, Joe Garza, Mike Garza, Alfred Garza, and Manuel Gonzales; special sister in-law, Cindy Shaw of Wilmington; and close friends, Pam Rhinehimer of Sabina and Debbie "Bird" Cain of Lebanon.

Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Shaw, who passed on November 1, 2020. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her baby sister, Esther Garza; daughter, Tina Marie Gonzales; son, Oscar Gonzales; and granddaughter, Jasmine Bowling.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.