Madeline Feddersen

Madeline June (Rose) Feddersen, of Clifton, Colorado, loving wife of Pete J. Feddersen, continued her infinite journey at HopeWest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was the elder daughter of Bertrand A. Rose and Leona May (Wilson) Rose of Wilmington, Ohio, who preceded her in death.

She was born at the Hale Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948.

She leaves to mourn her immediate family: husband, Pete; sister, Patricia (Everett Earl) Brewer of Huber Heights, Ohio; and her three children, Scott Feddersen (Molly) and Andrea Briner of Grand Junction, Colorado and Brett Feddersen (April Pratt) of Thornton, Colorado. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kayla Rose, Hannah and Nathan Briner, Simon and Nick Feddersen, and Marcus and Adric Feddersen, all of Colorado, and her nephews, Joshua Brewer (Vanessa Kemp) of Chicago, Illinois and Seth Brewer (fiancé Jenn Vest) of Huber Heights, Ohio. Madeline is survived by her uncles, Samuel B. Wilson, Jr. (Barbara) and George Wilson (Suzie) of Sabina, Ohio; Donald Rose of Wilmington, Ohio; and her aunts, Mary Jane Riehle of Blanchester, Ohio and Ruth Ann Wright (John) of Springfield, Ohio; as well as a number of cousins and friends and her and Pete's longtime best friends and guardian angels, Carl and Margaret Gaumer of Denver.

Madeline was a 1966 graduate of Wilmington High School and then attended Ohio University where she met her soulmate, Pete Feddersen. They were married on November 25, 1967, and migrated from the Cincinnati area west to Colorado in 1974, where they settled in Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction, and Montrose.

She graduated from Mesa State College in 1987 with a degree in Fine Art and freely shared her artistic gifts with the world as a seamstress, a florist, and through her paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

During their married life, she and Pete enjoyed travelling to Cozumel, Mexico and gardening with a green thumb rarely matched in this world. Together, they enjoyed nature's precious moments like watching the majesty of a sunset on the San Juans, being humbled by the beautiful moonscapes over the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, or the awe-inspiring wonder of a hummingbird visiting their garden.

Nearly 27 years ago, she had a massive stroke which disrupted her ability to speak and left her with loss of function on the right half of her body. Through sheer force of will, stubbornness, and determination, she learned to drive again, cook full turkey meals for her family, freeze fresh peaches for winter, and with the help and dedication of Dawn Bender, earn Yard of the Month awards for her spectacular garden.

A radiant life force, she was a source of inspiration for her family and friends and even for those fortunate enough to cross her path in a restaurant or store.

With a toughness that would bring United States Marines to their knees, a heart for all of Mother Nature's creatures, and a sense of humor for all occasions, Madeline Feddersen demonstrated extraordinary power in understanding life is how you choose to see it. For her, it was sharing a laugh and a hug with friends, family, and devoted husband, or sneaking the occasional scrap of food to her Maltese, Tasha II.

A celebration of Madeline's life will be scheduled at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Madeline's name to Dream Catcher's Therapy Center in Montrose, Colorado: Dream Catcher Therapy Center, Inc., 5814 Hwy 348, Olathe, CO 81425; phone: (970) 323-5400; Fax: (970) 323-9090; Email: info@dctc.org (970) 323-5400 https://dctc.org/2017/11/14/general-donations/ .