Marcella L. Miller, 97, of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born in Sabina on September 5, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel Bock Wilson.

Upon her mother's death, she was raised by Blanche and Elijah Morris from the age of 3.

Marcella was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold E. Miller, who passed on August 20, 1994.

She was a member of and faithfully attended the Greenmont Oak Park Community Church in Dayton. Marcella worked for many years as a secretary at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Later, with her husband who became blind due to diabetes, they ran a City Hall food stand in downtown Dayton for over 10 years.

Left to cherish her memory are one son, David K. Miller, and his wife, Clarinda, of Irvine, Ca.; along with grandchildren, Mark, Daniel, Jeremy, Candice, and David, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jared, Daniel, Chaz, Kayla, Jackson, Lola, Brock; and great-great grandchild, Isabella

Arrangements have been entrusted to Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

A memorial service, with burial at Sabina Cemetery, will be held at a later date.

