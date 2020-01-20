Dr. Marcia B. Fear, Ph.D., 67, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospital after a long kidney illness.

Marcia was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 2, 1952, a daughter of the late Paul R. Fear Sr. and Shirley J. (née McLaughlin) Fear. Marcia was an undergraduate of Youngstown State University and earned her doctorate in Psychology from The Ohio State University.

Marcia pioneered research on equal rights and equal pay studies for women in Ohio and Oklahoma, where she taught for over 30 years.

Marcia is preceded in death by her father and mother, and a foster son, Joshua A. Goldbek.

Marcia is survived by her daughters, Jessica J. Fenn and Danielle N. Fenn; and her granddaughter, Gabriella N. McSwain. Her brother and sister-in-law, Paul R. and Colleen Fear live in Wilmington, Ohio. She has many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews who reside in Pennsylvania and Idaho.

A burial service will be held at the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place with her family in attendance after the service.