Margaret A. "Peggie" Williams, 67, of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2019 at the .

She was born on Oct. 22, 1951 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Theodore and Barbara Hargrave Watson. She married Robert Lee Williams, who passed on Jan. 4, 2005.

A Wilmington High School graduate, Peggie had worked as a Technical Writer for Airborne / DHL. She was a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church in Wilmington.

Surviving are her son, Brandon Williams of Wilmington; brothers, Ronald, Theodore, Victor, Frank, David, Jack, Fred and Walter Watson; sisters, Urmah Grimes and Faith Jacobs; granddaughters, Kaylyn and Qiara Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, with Pastor Philip Turner officiating.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Peggie's memory may be made to the , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256. To sign an online guest book, please visit edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .