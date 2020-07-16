1/1
Margaret Wilson
Margaret Alice Wilson of Wilmington, Ohio died at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her residence.

She was born November 19, 1926 in Washington C. H., a daughter of the late Guy E. and Florence S. (Edwards) Mullenix.

Margaret, a 1944 Hillsboro High School graduate, was a member of the Wilmington First Baptist Church and the Wilmington Lions Club.

Survivors include her husband, Bob, whom she married June 2, 1946; sons, Joseph R. (Nancy) Wilson Jr. of Marysville, Wash., Gary Lee (Lannae) Wilson of Wilmington, and Michael Lane (Irma) Wilson of Sammamish, Wash.; daughter, Janet Ann (Albert "Mo") Moses of Salem, Mo.; sister, Pauline Cameron of Hillsboro, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Holland.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Wilmington First Baptist Church, 79 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the church with Pastor Tim Wagner and Rev. James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to the Wilmington First Baptist Church or to the GoFundMe account for Margaret and Bob Wilson at https://gf.me/u/yc2bjn.

The family is being served by the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www. smithandsonfuneralhomes.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
