Marie D. Beam, 84, of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, at her home.

Born May 3, 1936, in Wilmington, she was the daughter of Virgil E. and Doris V. Earley Davis.

Marie is survived by her husband, Maynard, whom she married December 23, 1956.

She was 1954 graduate of Simon Kenton High School and attended Wilmington College.

In her early career, Marie was a bank teller and secretary, then she became a devoted homemaker and farmer's wife.

Marie was a member of the Port William UMC, Oriental Shrine, and Buckeye Cow Belles, later becoming the Ohio Cattlemen's Association. She loved to paint, knit and flower garden.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her son, William (Valerie) Beam; grandchildren: Dr. Brian (Dr. Elena) Beam of Rochester, Minn., Halee Beam of Wilmington and Makayla Manino of Waxhaw, N.C. Also left to cherish her memory are great grandchildren, Julia and Henry Beam; and her brother, Richard (Sharon) Davis of Sabina.

Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Beam Manino, on July 5, 1999.

A funeral service will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Port William UMC, Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Burial will follow in the New Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Port William United Methodist Church.

Services are under the direction of Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.