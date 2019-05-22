Marillyn Hinman, 87, died Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019 at Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville. Her family was at her side.

Marillyn was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 8, 1931, the daughter of Warren and Helen (Burnside) Siegel.

She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Hinman, on April 7, 1951.

Dale and Marillyn moved to Wilmington in 1972. Marillyn worked for many years as the Secretary to the President of Wilmington College and later as the Executive Assistant at General Telephone Company in Wilmington.

Dale and Marillyn worked together for a time as owner/broker at Hinman Real Estate, and after Dale's death in 1983, Marillyn continued in real estate, eventually retiring from Bennett Realty.

She was a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church and became a regular attender at Dove Church, where son Dave is a pastor.

Marillyn was a volunteer in the and a member of Turning the Corner.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren. For many years, Marillyn took each grandchild out for dinner on their birthdays and they cherished this time with Grandma. She enjoyed flower gardening and had beautiful gardens wherever she lived.

She loved the Christmas season and the family tradition of decorating her Christmas cookies will be missed. She made every holiday special for her family and her love and devotion for them made every holiday special.

Loved ones who are celebrating Marillyn's life and rejoicing that she is in her eternal home in Heaven are sons, Dave (Robyn) in Wilmington and Bruce (Janet) in California; grandchildren, Ryan (Lucinda) in Waynesville, Rachael and Joe in Wilmington and Carolyn and Mary Anne (Jermaine) in California; and five great-grandchildren.

Marillyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Warren and Helen Siegel; and brothers, Rich and Bob Siegel.

A visitation is planned for Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina on Friday, May 24 from 4-6 p.m. with funeral following. A graveside memorial service for family members will be held on Saturday. Marillyn's son, Pastor Dave Hinman, will officiate.

Marillyn received extraordinary, loving care from the staff at Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville and from Crossroads Hospice.

Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146 or online at crhcf.org.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.