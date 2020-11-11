Marilyn J. Haag, 89, of Cincinnati (formerly of Cuba, Ohio) went to be with Jesus Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Anderson Township.

Her husband, Rudy Haag, preceded her in death November 4, 2011. They were married May 3, 1950.

She was born February 15, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Naomi Varley Jordan.

Marilyn helped her husband farm for many years in the Cuba, Ohio area. She faithfully served the Lord through the Cuba Friends Meeting. Her faith was a witness and testimony to numerous people throughout her life as she resided in the Cuba Community, at The Lodge Retirement Community and Hospice of Cincinnati.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and being outdoors.

Marilyn is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Rudolf Douglas & Karen Haag of Jonesboro, Indiana, Dennis Lee & Regina Haag of Hudson Falls, New York, and Robin Haag of Syracuse, Indiana; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda Jean & Mitch Ostermeier of Milford, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her son, David Paul Haag; two brothers, Oliver Jordan and Charles Jordan; her stepmother, Marie Jordan; and a stepsister, Mary Dakel.

A graveside service with Doug Haag and Brent Haag officiating will be held at the convenience of the family in Sugar Grove Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing on the funeral home's website.

A public celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the summer of 2021 at the Cuba Friends Meeting.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Ventures International, 1017 Maitland Center Commons Blvd., Maitland, FL 32751-7205 (please put Josh and Jennifer Hire in the memo line of the check) or to the Cuba Friends Meeting, 5801 Cuba Road, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolences, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.