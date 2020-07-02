1/
Marilyn Root
Marilyn Mae Root, 86, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Marilyn was born April 15, 1934 to Edwin and Edith (Fenton) Hoblit. A graduate of Trotwood Madison High School, she devoted her life to making her home warm and welcoming to all who entered.

Marilyn enjoyed crafts, sewing and cross stitching beautiful pieces of work. She loved to garden, growing flowers especially.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Root; son, James Root; parents, Harold and Edith Hoblit; brother, Dennis Hoblit; sister-in-law, Elaine Hoblit; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Root.

She is survived by sons, Steve (Rose) Root and Joe (Vicki) Root; grandchildren, Joseph (Christy Phann) Root Jr., Beth Root, Scott (Haley) Root, Kimberly Alexander, and Molly (Mike) Gillum, William (Ashleigh) Petitt, and Nicole (Steve) Baker; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Hoblit and Ronnie (Becky) Hoblit; daughter-in-law, Joanne Hoblit; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. memorial service Thursday, July 9 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 3 p.m., with masks recommended.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Widows Home of Dayton and Ohio's Hospice for their excellent care.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
