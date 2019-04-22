Marilyn Jane Rush, 85, of Bellbrook, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Quaker Heights Care Community.

She was born August 11, 1933 to Mildred (McKay) and Charles Kohler. Marilyn was well-known for her many delicious, award-winning recipes and her smile.

She busied herself with charity events for the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, singing in the Kettering Senior Choir, and serving at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She cared deeply about her Catholic faith and frequently dedicated her time to the church.

She enjoyed vacations to Florida, where she could soak up the sun with a good book in hand. Marilyn loved to create with her hands, whether by stitching together a handmade blanket, baking a cake, singing a melody, or painting something beautiful.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Joe; and brother-in-law, Farrell Nichols.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Chris (Judy) Rush; daughters, Terry (John) Greiner, Cindy (Robin) Wright, and Mary (Scott) Worthington; grandchildren, Kendra (Sean) Kading, Shawn (Shannon) Wright, Brian Rush, Colin Rush, Rachel (Joe) Fugate, Tyler Mallison, Morgan Bissinger, Shelby Worthington, Lindsey Worthington, and Samira Brown; great-grandchildren, Tristyn, Annabelle, Logan, Maddox, Blake, and Harper; her sister, Carole Nichols of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by her special friends, Sharon Berryhill, Penny Coriell, Alice Davis, her many friends in Florida, as well as her friends and the staff at Quaker Heights.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W, Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio) on Tuesday, April 23 from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton) at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about Marilyn at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.