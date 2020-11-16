Marion F. Shutts, 90, of Martinsville, Ohio passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties.

His wife, Alice Margaret Shutts, preceded him in death September 4, 2013. They were married November 6, 1953.

He was born February 5, 1930 in Waynesville, Ohio, son of the late Harold A. and Ruth Doane Shutts. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Shutts was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Martinsville Lions Club, the Clinton Subordinate Grange, and Pomona Grange. He enjoyed woodworking and making things for family and friends.

He is survived by two daughters, Becky Shutts (Dana) Brinkmeier of Rockford, Illinois and Barbara Shutts of Martinsville, Ohio; a son, Fred (Deborah) Shutts of Washington Court House, Ohio; three brothers, Vernon (Ruth) Shutts of Florida, Warren Shutts of Clarksville, Ohio, and Malcolm (Kathy) Shutts of Waynesville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Linda Shutts, Craig (Amanda) Shutts, Danielle (Nick) Rode, Joshua (Andrea Sallee) Brinkmeier, and Corianne (Kevin) Klumpyan; three step-grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Fox, Matthew (Bradley Staton) Fox, and Marcus Fox; four great-grandchildren, Dylan Shutts, Kyleigh Shutts, Leland Shutts, and Haven Klumpyan; four step-great-grandchildren, Austin Fox, Mara Fox, Brant Fox, and Joseph Fox; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, a sister, Ellen Locke, is preceded in death.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marion's memory may be made to the Martinsville Lions Club, c/o Karen Gibson 8113 Farmers Road, New Vienna, OH 45159.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence. visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.