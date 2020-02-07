Marjorie McNemar Haines, 96, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020.

She was born November 27, 1923, the only child of Roy J. and Jessie Michner McNemar. She lived her whole life in the Kingman and New Burlington area and enjoyed many lifelong friendships in the community.

On her birthday in 1952 she married Marvin Z. Haines, a farmer, of New Burlington.

A graduate of Kingman High School and Wilmington College, she became a teacher and continued through her working life, serving mainly in the Spring Valley Elementary School.

She was a member of Sharon Methodist Church and New Burlington Friends. She taught piano, was organist for New Burlington Friends, was a member of Books of the Year Book Club, United Society of Friends Women, Church Women United, the Retired Teachers association, and Turning the Corner.

She will be remembered for her love of travel, her willingness to try new things, her vast owl collection, her frugality, her dry sense of humor, her modesty, her loyalty to friends and family, and her steadfast moral compass.

She is survived by beloved nieces and nephews, namely Willard Martin of Bethlehem Pa., Dr. Leslie Martin (Dr. Sabina Diehr) of Wauwatosa Wisc., Dr. Daniel Martin (Dr. Myhanh Nguyen) of Palo Alto, Ca., Matthew Martin (Laurie Johnston) of Boston, Mass., Jennifer Haines Clemens of Winston Salem, N.C., Rebecca Haines Cluxton (Phil) of Martinsville, and Ruthanna Haines Burton (Larry) of Mocksville, N.C.; 21 grandnieces and nephews, and several great-grand nieces and nephews. Also by close neighbors Danny and Cheryl Jones and their daughters Kelly Jones, Julie Jones Baudendistel (Jared ), and Lisa Jones, and their children, who have been like family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; niece, Eleanor Haines Elliott (Don); and nephew, Michael Haines.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the New Burlington Friends Church, 2938 Cemetery Road, Xenia, with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at the church with Steve Collett officiating.

Donations in her memory may be made to Wilmington College, 1870 Quaker Way, Pyle Center Box 1305, Wilmington, OH 45177 or New Burlington Friends Church c/o Danny Jones, 9445 Compton Road, Waynesville, OH 45068.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, is assisting the family. For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.