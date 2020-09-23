1/
Marlene Roby
Marlene L. Roby, 89, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on September 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was the beloved mother of Eric (Vicky) Roby, Beth (Larry) Ritt, and Alan Lee Roby; loving grandmother of Kelsi Chambers, Laurie (Brandon) Nartker, Nick Roby, Samual Matthew Roby, and Max Alan Roby; proud great-grandmother of Logan Chamber, Mason Andrew Nartker, and Beckett James Nartker; and dear friend of Jamie Marie Roby.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Don Roby; and her parents, Ralph and Olive (nee Johnson) Ertel.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



Published in News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
